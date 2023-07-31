TV Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Death of Daughter Nisa at 49 - The Messenger
TV Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Death of Daughter Nisa at 49

'We are asking for your prayers,' the 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' star shared on Instagram when announcing the news

Mike Vulpo
Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Iyanla Vanzant is mourning the death of a family member.

In an Instagram post, the life coach confirmed the death of her youngest daughter, Nisa Vanzant, at 49.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant," her statement read on Sunday. "We are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you."

No other details surrounding Nisa's passing — including her cause of death — have been shared at this time. 

Soon after sharing the news, Iyanla received many condolences from her friends and followers, including Shaunie O'Neal and Judi Love.

"Soooo sorry for your loss will be praying for you," Leslie Jones wrote in the comment section. Adrienne Banfield Norris added, "Sincere condolences to the entire family." 

This isn't the first time Iyanla has mourned the death of one of her children. On Christmas Day in 2003, the life coach said goodbye to her daughter Gemmia after she battled a rare form of colon cancer.

When discussing grief with Hoda Kotb, Iyanla shared the pain of losing a child. 

"It changed who I was as a woman, first for the worse and then for the better," she said on a 2021 podcast episode of Making Space. "God must’ve really, really trusted me to give me a soul to bring into life, and to trust me with the courage to send her out.”

The author also told MSNBC in 2022 that when facing a crisis, a person should "give yourself permission to have the initial shock and horrification of whatever the change is — the loss of a job, a divorce, even a health crisis."

"Sometimes you’ll fall over, and sometimes you’ll stumble ahead and sometimes you can barely get up," she explained. "It’s one step at a time, and you may not know where that step is going to lead you. One step at a time." 

