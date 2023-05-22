TV Host Steps Away After Receiving Racist Attacks Following Coronation Coverage

Stan Grant, a broadcast journalist and TV host in Australia, has stepped back from his talk show Q+A following racist attacks on him and his family.

After the Peabody Award winner, 59, said he was "racially mocked" and "abused" for providing his perspective as an Indigenous Wiradjuri man on King Charles III's coronation, he announced he's taking a break from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Friday.

"To those who have abused me and my family, I would just say — if your aim was to hurt me, well, you've succeeded," Grant said Monday on his final Q+A. "And I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I must have given you so much cause to hate me so much to target me and my family, to make threats against me."

Grant further explained that his decision was not only because of racism or social media, but due to working in media in general. He noted, "too often we are the poison in the bloodstream of our society."

"I need a break from the media. I feel like I'm part of the problem and I need to ask myself how, or if, we can do it better," added Grant.

Hundreds gathered outside the ABC's Sydney headquarters on Monday afternoon to show their support for Grant, according to the Associated Press. His first wife Karla and their daughter Lowanna Grant, both journalists as well, spoke at the demonstration.

Following his appearance on the ABC's May 6 coronation coverage, Grant wrote Friday in his "last column I will write for the ABC for a while" that the lack of support from the network's executives was a sign of "institutional failure" after he had "seen people in the media lie and distort my words."

The ABC has since announced that it will review the network's response to the racist attacks, expressing their "full support" for Grant.

"Stan Grant has stated that he has not felt publicly supported. For this, I apologise to Stan," the ABC's managing director David Anderson said in a statement. "The ABC endeavours to support its staff in the unfortunate moments when there is external abuse directed at them."

Grant noted that he "valued the friendship" of the ABC's news director Justin Stevens, someone he said was "trying to change an organization that has its own legacy of racism."

Stevens said in a statement: "The responsibility for the coverage lies with ABC News management, not with Stan Grant. Yet it is he who has borne the brunt of a tirade of criticism, particularly in the usual sections of the media that target the ABC. Reporting on his contribution to the panel discussion has been unfair, inaccurate and irresponsible. It has contributed to fueling horrendous personal and racial abuse."

"Any complaints, criticism — or vitriol — regarding the coverage should be directed to me, not to him," he added.