TV chef James Martin, who stars in the travel cooking show Spanish Adventure, is responding to accusations of bullying.
On July 26, Deadline published an exclusive report on Martin's behavior, which reportedly included berating people, causing them to cry in front of colleagues and changing schedules so that staff only got a few hours of sleep before filming.
"What's remarkable is I saw this behavior on every project I did with him, and it feels conscious," a producer told the outlet. "I think he just feels like it's OK to behave like that."
A source who worked for Blue Marlin in 2018 also described their experience collaborating with Martin:
"When you're in the thick of it, these things feel normalized, but I just think to myself if I was there now, I wouldn’t stand for it," the insider told Deadline. "James and [his agent Fiona Lindsay] made us feel like they were the lords of the manor, and we were the servants."
ITV, the network that hosts Spanish Adventure, released a statement as well, saying that the welfare of the people who work on its shows are the "highest priority," and that it has reached out to Blue Marlin to improve its "best practice."
Martin and his production company, Blue Marlin Television, released a joint statement saying that "lessons have been learned," and that they would implement ITV's recommendations for changes.
