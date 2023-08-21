Social media star Burak Can Tas is dead after a tragic motorcycle crash. He was 23.

According to local news outlet Hürriyet, Tas was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a dog in front of him. He flew off of his bike and was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Tas had just proposed to his girlfriend last month.

Yaren Karra mourned the loss of her fiancé on Instagram, opening up about their close bond alongside a video of a special moment between them.

She penned the message in Turkish, and it begins, per Google Translate, "It turned into a relationship where we did everything together, without being apart for 5 minutes, going everywhere together, even in silly places, for 1 year. We didn't want to spend 5 minutes apart, as if we were born… we decided to start a home right away."

She said that anyone who saw them together knew they were in love.

"The people around us also saw our love for each other in our family, they did not find us strange, on the contrary, they always supported us. I thank you for every day I spent with you, my love," she wrote.

Karra continued by sharing the things she'll miss most about the late internet star.

"While I miss your wandering around to be my friend, and most of all, your indelible laughter, I'm trying hard not to come near you. I'm writing this here because it showed me that your loved ones are with me whenever I can't talk to you," she said.

She noted that she has his phone, and his social media account is still open. She plans to "collect all our memories" and give them to his family.

Added Karra: "I will use social media for a while just to watch [your] beautiful smile."

She disabled comments after seeing "ridiculous" remarks from fans.

Tas and Karra shared news of their engagement with a joint social media post on July 3.

He often posted videos riding his motorcycle via Instagram, where he has 136,000 followers.