Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation: Police Share New Details

Police appear to be one step closer to solving the murder of Tupac Shakur.

A copy of a police warrant issued Monday, obtained by NBC News, shows that Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keefy D or Keffe D, was the target of the search warrant. According to the outlet, Las Vegas police searched electronic storage devices – like laptops, external hard drives, CDs and more.

The warrant uncovered a Pokeball USB Drive, a black iPhone, iPads, a purple Toshiba laptop and other items, according to the outlet.

Police say they believe Davis was one of four people in the car that was involved in the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur nearly 27 years ago.

Followers of the cold case were surprised to learn of a possible break in the case when police executed a search warrant on a Las Vegas-area home on July 17.

Law enforcement sources later told The Messenger that investigators seized computers, magazine articles and other related documents in connection with Shakur's murder.

Sources added that the evidence was being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury.

TMZ first reported that the address where police executed the search warrant is owned by a woman who's married to Davis, an alleged member of the South Side Compton Crips.

When previously asked about the two people named in TMZ's report, police told The Messenger: "LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time."

Shakur was shot one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996 after attending a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand.

The hip-hop artist was pronounced dead six days later from his injuries at the age of 25. No one has ever been arrested nor charged for the shooting in the homicide case.

While some have questioned the police's handling of the investigation over the years, others believe the case hasn't been solved because witnesses in Shakur's entourage refused to cooperate.

"Tupac got the same treatment as any other homicide here," Las Vegas Homicide Sargeant Kevin Manning previously told the Los Angeles Times. "But you know what? We can't do it alone. We rely on cooperative citizens to step forward and help us solve crimes. And in Tupac's case, we got no cooperation whatsoever."