New details surrounding the Tupac Shakur murder investigation are being revealed.

After the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant on a house in Henderson, Nev., law enforcement sources told The Messenger that investigators seized computers, magazine articles and other related documents in connection with the rapper's murder.

Sources added that the evidence is now being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury. No arrests have been made.

According to TMZ, the address where police executed the search warrant on Monday is owned by a woman who was married to an alleged member of the South Side Compton Crips.

When asked about the two people named in TMZ's report, police told The Messenger: "LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Messenger has reached out to both individuals for comment and has not heard back.

Shakur was shot one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. The celebrated hip-hop artist died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

While some have questioned the police's handling of the case over the years, others say the investigation stalled not for lack of effort, but because witnesses in Shakur's entourage refused to cooperate.

"Tupac got the same treatment as any other homicide here," Las Vegas Homicide Sargeant Kevin Manning previously told the Los Angeles Times. "But you know what? We can't do it alone. We rely on cooperative citizens to step forward and help us solve crimes. And in Tupac's case, we got no cooperation whatsoever."