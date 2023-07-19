Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation: Evidence to Be Presented to Grand Jury After Search Warrant - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation: Evidence to Be Presented to Grand Jury After Search Warrant

Police conducted a search warrant on a Nevada home earlier this week nearly 27 years after the rapper's death

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner and Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards. Bob Berg/Getty Images

New details surrounding the Tupac Shakur murder investigation are being revealed.  

After the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant on a house in Henderson, Nev., law enforcement sources told The Messenger that investigators seized computers, magazine articles and other related documents in connection with the rapper's murder.

Sources added that the evidence is now being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury. No arrests have been made. 

According to TMZ, the address where police executed the search warrant on Monday is owned by a woman who was married to an alleged member of the South Side Compton Crips. 

Read More

When asked about the two people named in TMZ's report, police told The Messenger: "LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Messenger has reached out to both individuals for comment and has not heard back.

Shakur was shot one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. The celebrated hip-hop artist died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25. 

While some have questioned the police's handling of the case over the years, others say the investigation stalled not for lack of effort, but because witnesses in Shakur's entourage refused to cooperate.

"Tupac got the same treatment as any other homicide here," Las Vegas Homicide Sargeant Kevin Manning previously told the Los Angeles Times. "But you know what? We can't do it alone. We rely on cooperative citizens to step forward and help us solve crimes. And in Tupac's case, we got no cooperation whatsoever."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.