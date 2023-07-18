Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues As Police Search Las Vegas Home
The rapper was shot and killed one block off of the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996
Officials continue to investigate the murder of Tupac Shakur nearly 27 years after his death.
"Las Vegas Metro Police Department can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," authorities said in a statement to The Messenger Tuesday. "We will have no further comment at this time."
A source also told local news outlet KLAS that detectives served the search warrant at a home near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.
The search comes after Shakur was shot one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. The celebrated hip-hop artist died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25. His murder remains unsolved.
“Tupac got the same treatment as any other homicide here,” Las Vegas Homicide Sargeant Kevin Manning previously told the Los Angeles Times. “But you know what? We can’t do it alone. We rely on cooperative citizens to step forward and help us solve crimes. And in Tupac’s case, we got no cooperation whatsoever.”
During his short but memorable career, Shakur sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album All Eyez on Me.
He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
