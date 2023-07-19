Tupac’s Murder and Its Aftermath: A Look Back at the Still-Unsolved 1996 Crime

The untimely death of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur is still being investigated nearly 27 years later.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a "search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation." The evidence is now being presented to a grand jury.

The home in question sits near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip where Shakur was killed. No arrests were made and the connection to Shakur's murder is unclear to the public. While we await further information, here's a look back at the tragic events that took the rapper's life and what has happened since.

What happened the night of Shakur's murder?

On the night of September 7, 1996, the 25-year-old rapper and Death Row Records head Marion "Suge" Knight left together from a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in a convoy of about 10 cars, reportedly headed to a nightclub.

They were the only two in black BMW stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane on the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac with four men inside pulled up to the vehicle and opened fire on the passenger side of Knight’s car, where Shakur was seated.

What was the aftermath?

Knight lived, only grazed by a bullet fragment or shrapnel. Shakur was shot four times, at least twice in the chest.

Shakur was pronounced dead six days later at 4:03 p.m. at the University Medical Center in Los Angeles. He died of respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest.

Why has the murder remained unsolved?

No one has ever been arrested or charged for the shooting in the homicide case. Las Vegas police place the blame on witnesses who refused to cooperate with authorities.

What are some of the theories about the crime?

When Shakur died, he was in the thick of a feud with fellow rapper and rival the Notorious B.I.G. He suspected B.I.G. and Sean "Diddy" Combs of being involved in a Manhattan hotel robbery in 1994 where Shakur was shot and wounded, and lost $40,000. The two hip-hop stars vehemently denied Shakur's accusations, but the feud escalated into the infamous East Coast–West Coast rivalry where the rappers publicly took jabs at each other in their music and in the press.

In 2002, a Los Angeles Times investigation suggested the shooting was carried out by the Southside Crips, a Compton gang, as revenge for the beating of one of its members by Shakur. The "California Love" rapper was reportedly tied to the Mob Piru Bloods gang. The Times alleged that Shakur and his bodyguards beat up Crips member Orlando Anderson in the lobby of Tyson's prizefight venue. They also claimed B.I.G. offered to pay Anderson $1 million to carry out the hit and even provided the gun that killed Shakur.

The Times' investigation has been criticized for heavily relying on unnamed sources, specifically those that implicated B.I.G. and Anderson who were deceased and could not corroborate the stories.

In 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for running over and killing music executive Terry Carter. At the time, Knight claimed he was the real drive-by target and that his ex-wife and the former Death Row Records security chief were behind the shooting.

In 2019, Retired LAPD officer Greg Kading claimed the crime had already been solved. In 2009, a man named Duane Davis, aka Keffe D, was questioned by LAPD in connection with the murder of Biggie Smalls. Kading claimed that Davis confessed to his involvement in the murder, and cited Anderson's involvement. "[Orlando Anderson] leaned over and rolled down the window and popped him," Davis said in a recording, according to CBS News.

Davis' confession was protected from prosecution in a proffer session, an agreement between a prosecutor and defendant where the person is allowed to give information about a crime without their confession being used against them in court.