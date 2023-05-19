Tupac Shakur Gets Oakland, California Street Named After Him

The late Tupac Shakur will have a street named in his honor in Oakland, California.

Tupac Shakur Way will replace the section of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue, where Shakur once lived. The Oakland City Council passed the measure with a unanimous vote on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Although Shakur was born in Harlem and grew up in Baltimore before his family relocated to Marin City, California and finally settled in Oakland, he expressed a deep connection to the city.

"When I got to Oakland, that's when I learned the game," Shakur said in a 1993 interview, adding: "I give all my love to Oakland, if I'ma claim somewhere, I'ma claim Oakland."

The "Changes" rapper died in 1996 after he was shot in Las Vegas during a drive-by shooting. He was 25.

Oakland City Council hopes the name change reminds people of Shakur's "contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society."

The Tupac Shakur Foundation will pay for the commemorative signs and plaques. A date for the dedication has not yet been announced.