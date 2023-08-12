Trucks Carrying Metallica’s Touring Gear Involved in Major Accident - The Messenger
Trucks Carrying Metallica’s Touring Gear Involved in Major Accident

Several pieces of equipment were damaged, but no one was injured in the crash

Charlotte Phillipp
Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at MetLife Stadium on August 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Several trucks carrying gear for the band Metallica's tour were involved in a serious crash on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from user John Kish, who allegedly witnessed the incident or saw it after the fact, multiple trucks were on their way to Stade Olympique in Montreal, Quebec from New Jersey when the incident occured, damaging lighting and other equipment.

The crash occurred on the northbound I-87 near Lake George, New York, per local outlet News10. A car carrier was also involved in the crash, and it caused multiple secondary crashes, reports say.

According to the post, no one was injured, and the shows, slated for Aug. 11 and 13, were not canceled. Thus far, it is unclear what else exactly was damaged in the crash.

Additionally, according to Mat Paré, a local Montreal crew member who appeared to be working on the band's Canadian shows at Stade Olympique, "some brackets for moving lights were destroyed, they rented follow up spots from [Solotech], everything is up [and] ready."

An alleged video of the accident, shared by the user @sammiebaby966, also began circulating TikTok on Tuesday.

"The truck carring the band equipment for Metallica was involved in a pretty bad crash yesterday. Thankfully nobody involved was hurt," the user wrote in the caption of the video. "One of the worst crashes I’ve seen!"

Metallica is has only been on tour since last weekend, after they kicked off their M72 World Tour at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 4.

The band's latest tour features the first performances of songs from their most recent album, 72 Seasons — "Shadows Follow" and "Too Far Gone?" Additionally, the group played hits including "Enter Sandman," "Seek & Destroy," "The Unforgiven" and "Master of Puppets."

Metallica is also set to stop by the Power Trip festival in Indio, Calif. in October.

