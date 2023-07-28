Singer Troye Sivan Says Seeing Sex as ‘Inherently Hilarious’ Is How He Became More ‘Kink Positive’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Singer Troye Sivan Says Seeing Sex as ‘Inherently Hilarious’ Is How He Became More ‘Kink Positive’

The pop star also cleared up the misconception that he's a 'crazy power bottom or something' when talking about his sexual preferences

Taylor Henderson
Australian actor Troye Sivan poses during a photocall for the film “The Idol” at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023. Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Pop star Troye Sivan opened up about his sex life on Tuesday's episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast.

After coming out as vers (a term used in the LGBTQ+ community referring to one's sexual preference) in the bedroom, the "Rush" singer also discussed his 2020 breakup and how he's become more open-minded with sex in the years since.

"I started to realize that sex is kind of like, inherently hilarious to me," he shared with Ratajkowski. "It just reminds me of animals."

That idea took the pressure off of things and "made it so much less serious," Sivan explained. "I'm like, 'This is hilarious that I want to do that to you.' So that's what I want to do. That is insane."

Because of that inherent absurdity, Sivan said it made him "way more kink positive and stuff like that, because I'm like, 'Oh this is already ridiculous that I want to do that. So, sure, let's go.'"

In the same chat, Sivan felt the need the clarify that he is not just a bottom in the bedroom, despite what the lyrics of his song "Bloom" led many fans to believe. "I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people I'm some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case," he said. "I just wanted to put that out there."

Following the headlines that sprouted from the conversation, Sivan has expressed some regrets with oversharing in the interview. "I need to stop talking," he wrote in a now-viral TikTok.

