Troye Sivan Opens up About Body ‘Insecurities’ Following Criticism of ‘Rush’ Video

Troye Sivan has found himself the target of body shaming amid criticism around his latest video.

After the Australian artist, 28, released the music video for his new single "Rush" last week, he responded to fans who took issue with the visual's lack of body diversity during an interview with Billboard.

"I definitely hear the critique," said Sivan. "To be honest, it just wasn't a thought we had — we obviously weren't saying, 'We want to have one specific type of person in the video.' We just made the video, and there wasn't a ton of thought put behind that."

A not-so-subtle reference to the eponymous brand of poppers — a sexual enhancement drug popular with gay men — the song has quickly become an earworm for LGBTQ fans and a hit for Sivan, as the video is set to surpass 8 million views in its first week.

The video features a parade of sculpted bodies partying around an abandoned building in Berlin, whom Sivan explained were local dancers cast from the area.

Although Sivan acknowledged the lack of body diversity in his video, he took issue with those who responded by body shaming him, referencing a review published by Vulture.

"There was this article yesterday, and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said 'Eat something, you stupid twinks,'" he recalled.

"That really bummed me out to read that — because I've had my own insecurities with my body image," added Sivan. "I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people's bodies."

Troye Sivan's third studio album Something to Give Each Other is set to drop in October, and "Rush" is now streaming.