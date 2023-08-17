Troye Sivan Takes Lie-Detector Test, Admits He’s Never Seen a Cher Movie

Pop star Troye Sivan honestly answered some tough questions while hooked up to a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, including misnaming Cher.
After saying he has a better interior-design style than Drake and even Queer Eye star Bobby Berk, then admitting to trolling fans online, the "Rush" singer is shown a photo of Cher and asked if he's the better actor.
"I have never actually seen...," Sivan begins before asking the test operator, "Was she in Mamma Mia?"
After a long pause, Sivan admits, "I don't think I've ever seen a movie with Cher in it. I've seen, like, two movies, just in general."
Cher, the legendary singer and actress, is in fact not in Mamma Mia, but she does make an appearance in the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Fans are shocked that Sivan, an openly gay singer-songwriter, has not seen more films starring the noted gay icon and the clip is going viral across social media.
"He failed the gay test," wrote one commenter, while another chimed in, "I didn’t know Cher had movies…"
