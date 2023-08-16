Tristan Tate Defends Target After TikTok Singer Accuses Employee of Racism Over Flash Mob

A TikTok artist is accusing a Target employee who called the police on her as she attempted to film a music video in the store racist.

On Sunday, an influencer and singer who goes by the name Baby Storme posted a video to her social media accounts of herself, along with a large group of dancers, attempting to hold a flash mob in a Target.

"This racist target employee called the police on us for dancing in Target... So we danced anyway," she wrote on X.

On her TikTok account, Storme gave further details on the incident.

"The reason why I said that person was racist, and I actually still believe that they're racist, I don't really care what anybody tells me to try to tell me they're not, is because this man had already called the police on us before we had even entered the building," she claimed. "Mind you, it was 9:30, Target closes at 10. The Target that we went to was literally empty, there was no one in there."

Storme continued, "We all met outside the Target, and then we were out there for like one minute or so... and literally while the security were out there, the security guard — as soon as we walk in — [he] told us, 'The police are already on their way.'"

However, many people, including many conservative media personalities, took to social media to criticize the influencer for calling the incident racist.

Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, defended the two security guards involved, writing, "These two men are 'Racist'. Why? They tried to stop a group of ratchet wannabe music artists from filming their music video in a local Target."

"One tweet and these men will be getting harassed and pestered forever. People will assume they are 'racist' just because the wannabe singer said so," he argued.

Christina Pushaw, Ron DeSantis' rapid response director, added that the TikToker had "main character syndrome."

Julie Gunlock, the American Women's Forum senior analyst, wrote that Storme should "grow up."

However, some social media users came to the dancers' defense.

"Not the Twitter blue check mark and bigots determining what racism is and isn't as a white man's response definitely was racist," one user wrote. "Let this be white TikTokers and they'd find it cute and then have them go on their way. But an alternative Black girl gets her scene interrupted."

"This is why you can't skip chapters in a book. You'll misinterpret the ending," another TikTok user wrote. "I'm glad you're able to say your piece I hope this all works out."

The Messenger has reached out to Target for comment.