Trevor Noah Set To Release A New Book Intended For All Ages

Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has announced his latest project as an "illustrated fable" about curiosity and community.



Into the Uncut Grass will release on October 31st with One World. Christopher Myers, who has illustrated for Black figures including Misty Copeland and award-winning Monster author Walter Dean Myers, is also attached to the project.

Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah One World

In his announcement for Into the Uncut Grass, Noah said he's "always wanted to write a book for all ages." According to its description, the book focuses on the journey of one child who discovers a magical world that encourages "solidarity, connection, and finding peace with the people we love."



This is Noah's second book, though he's wading into uncharted territory with a new genre. His 2016 memoir, Born A Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood depicts his coming of age during apartheid. It quickly became an international bestseller, selling over two million copies and receiving two NAACP Image Awards in 2017. The memoir has a young readers' adaptation, as well as an in-the-works film adaptation featuring Lupita Nyong'o.



"Few memories in my life bring me more joy than the first few books I read as a child," Noah said in an exclusive with People. If successful, Into the Uncut Grass will bring the same kind of joy to readers across all demographics.

