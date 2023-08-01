The family of late actor Treat Williams continues to grieve his death.
Williams, known for his roles in movies and films Everwood, Hair, and 127 Hours, died on June 12 following a motorcycle accident. He was 71.
Nearly two months later, his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in June 1988, and their two children, Elinor "Ellie", 24, and Gill, 31, have shared an image from his celebration of life ceremony.
In a photo posted to Williams' official Instagram account on Tuesday, the three smiled as they posed in front of a blue truck draped in flowers. Van Sant and Gill each held on two small pups.
"As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile," the emotional caption began.
The family continued, "We are trying to live every day like it’s our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here’s a picture from Treat’s Celebration of Life of the family 🤍"
Williams, who was laid to rest one week after his death, was a beloved member of their small town community.
Ellie previously paid tribute to Williams in an Instagram post, sharing that she was still getting adjusted to the idea of her father no longer being here:
"I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he's just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he's not coming home this time."
She concluded with a message for the actor.
"Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity," she wrote. "Until we find each other in the next life, Ellie Belly ❤️."
