Treat Williams' Daughter Says 'I Keep Forgetting That He's Not Coming Home' 1 Month After His Death
Entertainment.
Treat Williams’ Daughter Says ‘I Keep Forgetting That He’s Not Coming Home’ 1 Month After His Death

The 'Everwood' actor died on June 12 at age 71 following a motorcycle accident

Charmaine Patterson
Treat Williams' Daughter Says 'I Keep Forgetting He's Not Coming Home' 1 Month After His Death

Treat Williams' daughter is opening up about life without the actor one month after his death.

Williams died on June 12 following a motorcycle accident. The actor, known for his roles in Everwood, Hair and 127 Hours, was 71.

Williams' only daughter, Elinor "Ellie" Williams, 24, is now paying tribute to him in her first social media post since his death.

"I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it's hard to put my thoughts into words, but I'll try my best for now," she began in the caption. The post featured silly and sentimental images of her and Williams over the years, including one of her shaving the actor's beard and another of him holding her as an an infant.

Ellie continued, "I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he's just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he's not coming home this time."

Actor Treat Williams attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of Hair with Treat Williams at Metrograph on September 21, 2019 in New York City.
Treat Williams attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of Hair.Lars Niki/Getty Images

Reflecting on her and Williams' bond, she added, "This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father."

She concluded with a heartfelt message to the late actor.

"Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity," she wrote. "Until we find each other in the next life, Ellie Belly ❤️."

Along with Ellie, Williams shares son Gill Williams, 31, with his longtime wife Pam Van Sant, whom he married in June 1988.

