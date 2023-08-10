Travis Scott’s Rome Concert Reportedly Felt Like an Earthquake to Locals

On Monday, rapper Travis Scott performed his Circus Maximus show in Rome. While doing so, the crowd reportedly caused the ground to shake so intensely that locals thought there was an earthquake.
According to the New York Times, reverberations from the stadium performance were registered on a seismogram several miles away. TMZ also reports numerous Romans shared concerns about experiencing an earthquake on social media and to local Italian fire departments, most notably during Kanye West's surprise appearance.
About 60,000 people were in attendance at the show.
Italian archaeologist Alfonsina Russo warned that mega-concerts like Scott's put the infrastructure of the ancient building at risk and that it should be preserved for opera and ballet. "The Circus Maximus is a monument," she said. "It is not a stadium, not a concert hall." Other officials say the show brought in the money needed to help preserve Rome's historic sites.
Scott is not the only performer to strike a chord of this magnitude. Last month, Taylor Swift's Seattle stop of the Eras tour registered at a 2.3 on a local seismometer. Fans report feeling the ground shake during her performances of "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off."
Safety concerns are at an all-time high for Scott's shows around the world. In 2021, 10 people died after the crowd stampeded at Scott's Astroworld Festival show in Houston, Texas. No criminal charges have been filed against the rapper.
Scott is gearing up for his first tour since that incident. The U.S. Utopia Tour kicks off this September in Chicago.
