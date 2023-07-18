Live Nation Responds to Egyptian Authorities Saying Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramid Concert Was Canceled (Updated) - The Messenger
Live Nation Responds to Egyptian Authorities Saying Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramid Concert Was Canceled (Updated)

The rapper's show 'contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,' according to a statement from the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions

Taylor Henderson
UPDATE: Travis Scott's Utopia livestream is not canceled, per a tweet from Live Nation Middle East.

Just a week after Travis Scott announced that he would premiere his new album Utopia via a livestream from one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions has canceled his show in front of the Giza pyramids.

The Syndicate, a local Egyptian group responsible for approving permits, released a statement on the cancellation.

"Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it is keen on its stability and security and refuses to tamper with societal values, and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions," it read.

"Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis's concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."

Scott announced the show Sunday, July 9th, on social media, and tickets sold out in under 15 minutes. The Utopia launch party was set to take place at the foot of the pyramids.

Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' livestream at the Giza pyramid complex has been canceled by Egyptian authorities.Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The rapper's 2021 Astroworld event in Houston ended disastrously when eight people died on site, two died following the incident, and many more suffered injuries. Houston police called it a "mass casualty incident," though no criminal charges against Scott were pursued.

It's unclear how Scott's album rollout will move forward considering the cancellation. The Messenger has reached out to Scott's representatives and has not received a reply at the time of publication.

