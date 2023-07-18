Live Nation Responds to Egyptian Authorities Saying Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramid Concert Was Canceled (Updated)
The rapper's show 'contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,' according to a statement from the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions
UPDATE: Travis Scott's Utopia livestream is not canceled, per a tweet from Live Nation Middle East.
Just a week after Travis Scott announced that he would premiere his new album Utopia via a livestream from one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions has canceled his show in front of the Giza pyramids.
The Syndicate, a local Egyptian group responsible for approving permits, released a statement on the cancellation.
"Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it is keen on its stability and security and refuses to tamper with societal values, and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions," it read.
- Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramid Concert Is Canceled, Confirms Live Nation
- Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramid Concert Not Canceled, Says Live Nation
- Travis Scott to Livestream New Album ‘Utopia’ From the Egyptian Pyramids
- Travis Scott Still Claims Pyramid Concert ‘Will Happen’
- Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Concert in Rome After Egypt Cancelation
"Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis's concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."
Scott announced the show Sunday, July 9th, on social media, and tickets sold out in under 15 minutes. The Utopia launch party was set to take place at the foot of the pyramids.
The rapper's 2021 Astroworld event in Houston ended disastrously when eight people died on site, two died following the incident, and many more suffered injuries. Houston police called it a "mass casualty incident," though no criminal charges against Scott were pursued.
It's unclear how Scott's album rollout will move forward considering the cancellation. The Messenger has reached out to Scott's representatives and has not received a reply at the time of publication.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment