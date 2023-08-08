Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’

The rapper's 4th studio album had the best first week for a hip-hop/R&B album so far this year

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Travis Scott performs onstage during the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Travis Scott has scored his third chart-topping album with Utopia, which debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the week of Aug. 12, according to the magazine. It's the biggest first week for a hip-hop/R&B album of the year and the third biggest overall, Billboard reports.

The album — which features guest spots from 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, SZA, The Weeknd and Young Thug — debuts with 496,000 equivalent albums units, according to Luminate.

Utopia is Scott's first chart-topper under his own name since 2018’s Astroworld. He also scored a No. 1 as a member of the supergroup Jackboys in 2020.

Utopia's tally was fueled by an almost even split between streams and sales. Streaming comprised 243,000 of its units with album sales comprising 252,000.

Although Scott's planned concert to celebrate the album's release at the Pyramids of Giza was canceled, he did finally stage a live event in Rome on Monday.

Scott's big bow left Post Malone's Austin with a No. 2 debut and his fifth top-five in a row.

Elsewhere on the chart, Morgan Wallen's previous No. 1, One Thing at a Time, holds at No. 3. The Barbie soundtrack drops from No. 2 to 4, Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) falls from No. 4 to 5, and NewJeans' second EP Get Up falls from No. 1 to 6 in its second week.

The rest of the top 10 consists of other titles by artists already in the top 10. Swift’s Midnights drops from No. 6 to 8 while her Lover holds at No. 10. Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album dips from No. 7 to 9.

Scott's debut album Rodeo reached No. 3 when it dropped in Sept. 2015.

