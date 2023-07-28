Travis Scott Still Claims Pyramid Concert ‘Will Happen’

Travis Scott is still claiming that his officially canceled concert at the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt will still eventually take place.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “But due to demand and detail, logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon. Love you alllll.”

Scott’s tweet came after Live Nation Middle East announced the official cancellation of the rapper’s Utopia show, which was to coincide with the release of his new album of the same name on Friday.

Meanwhile, Scott announced Tuesday that he will promote his new album with a film titled Circus Maximus. Produced by A24, the film was set to be screened at select AMC theaters tonight (July 27), July 30 and Aug. 1 and 2.

According to the theater chain, the hour-and-16-minute film will take Scott’s “audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album UTOPIA. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

Scott recently posted a trailer for the film on social media. “AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE !!! LETSSS EATTTTT. CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27. I WROTE AND DIRECTED THIS ALONG SIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CAN’T WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA,” he captioned the post.