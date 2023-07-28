Travis Scott Still Claims Pyramid Concert ‘Will Happen’

Travis Scott is still claiming that his officially canceled concert at the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt will still eventually take place.
“Egypt at the pyramids will happen,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “But due to demand and detail, logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon. Love you alllll.”
Scott’s tweet came after Live Nation Middle East announced the official cancellation of the rapper’s Utopia show, which was to coincide with the release of his new album of the same name on Friday.
Meanwhile, Scott announced Tuesday that he will promote his new album with a film titled Circus Maximus. Produced by A24, the film was set to be screened at select AMC theaters tonight (July 27), July 30 and Aug. 1 and 2.
- Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Concert in Rome After Egypt Cancelation
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye West
- Travis Scott to Livestream New Album ‘Utopia’ From the Egyptian Pyramids
- Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramid Concert Not Canceled, Says Live Nation
- Live Nation Responds to Egyptian Authorities Saying Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramid Concert Was Canceled (Updated)
According to the theater chain, the hour-and-16-minute film will take Scott’s “audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album UTOPIA. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”
Scott recently posted a trailer for the film on social media. “AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE !!! LETSSS EATTTTT. CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27. I WROTE AND DIRECTED THIS ALONG SIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CAN’T WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA,” he captioned the post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment