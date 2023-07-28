Travis Scott Seemingly Shades Timothée Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Nearly five years after his last album, Travis Scott released his new studio album Utopia on Friday.

With 19 tracks, the hip-hop record includes features from Drake, Bon Iver, SZA and Beyoncé — and perhaps some Timothée Chalamet shade as well.

The seventh track, "Meltdown," is making headlines not solely for its Drake feature, but for lyrics that seem to allude to Scott's history with Kylie Jenner and the rumors of her new romance with the Wonka actor.

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/Willy Wonka factory (Vs)," Scott raps. "Burn a athlete like it's calories find another flame/hot as me, bitch."

The Willy Wonka lines ostensibly refer to Chalamet's next role in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake. Some fans interpret the lines to be Scott urging Jenner to get another boyfriend as hot and athletic as he is.

Rumors of Jenner and Chalamet dating have been swirling for the last few months after the two had been spotted together, with some believing Scott's lyrics just confirmed their relationship.

Scott and Jenner's on-again-off-again relationship began in 2017, but they officially broke up in January. They share two kids together: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months.