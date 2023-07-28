Travis Scott Seemingly Shades Timothée Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Nearly five years after his last album, Travis Scott released his new studio album Utopia on Friday.
With 19 tracks, the hip-hop record includes features from Drake, Bon Iver, SZA and Beyoncé — and perhaps some Timothée Chalamet shade as well.
The seventh track, "Meltdown," is making headlines not solely for its Drake feature, but for lyrics that seem to allude to Scott's history with Kylie Jenner and the rumors of her new romance with the Wonka actor.
"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/Willy Wonka factory (Vs)," Scott raps. "Burn a athlete like it's calories find another flame/hot as me, bitch."
- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Give Peace a Chance
- Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Changed Her Son’s Name from Wolf to Aire: ‘Find Your Name Before the Hormones Start Raging’
- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ‘Have Been in Touch for a While,’ but Had to ‘Work at Rebuilding’: Source
- Kylie Jenner Transforms Into Mini Bratz Dolls for Limited Edition Collaboration
- Kylie Jenner Says She Regrets Having a Boob Job at 19: ‘I Had Beautiful Breasts’
The Willy Wonka lines ostensibly refer to Chalamet's next role in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake. Some fans interpret the lines to be Scott urging Jenner to get another boyfriend as hot and athletic as he is.
Rumors of Jenner and Chalamet dating have been swirling for the last few months after the two had been spotted together, with some believing Scott's lyrics just confirmed their relationship.
Scott and Jenner's on-again-off-again relationship began in 2017, but they officially broke up in January. They share two kids together: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment