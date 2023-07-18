Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramid Concert Not Canceled, Says Live Nation - The Messenger
Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramid Concert Not Canceled, Says Live Nation

Contrary to earlier reports, Scott's 'Utopia' release show will go on as planned later this month

Hank Shteamer
Live Nation Middle East has refuted earlier reports that Travis Scott's Utopia release concert, scheduled to take place at the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt later this month with a simultaneous livestream, has been canceled.

Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park
Travis Scott's performance at the Giza pyramids will take place, contrary to earlier reports.Rick Kern/Getty Images

"There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false," the company tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

This week, reports circulated that the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions had canceled Scott's July 28 appearance, saying in a statement, "Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis's concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."

Kicking off with ambulance-siren emojis framing the abbreviation "PSA," Live Nation Middle East's tweet later contradicted this supposedly definitive proclamation, concluding with "We can't wait to celebrate 'Utopia' with you in Egypt."

Scott originally announced the stream, celebrating the launch of his upcoming album Utopia, on July 9, and tickets sold out in under 15 minutes. The event will take place at the foot of the Giza pyramids. Scott will join the ranks of various artists who have performed at the site, located outside of Cairo, Egypt, such as the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra and Mariah Carey.

Utopia will be Scott's fourth album and first in five years. It is also his first full-length since a crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston resulted in 10 deaths.

The Messenger has reached out to both Scott's team and Live Nation for comment on the confusion over the supposed cancellation.

