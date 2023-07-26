Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramid Concert Is Canceled, Confirms Live Nation

Live Nation Middle East has confirmed that Travis Scott's Utopia release concert, scheduled to take place at the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt on July 28 with a simultaneous livestream, has been canceled.
Report had circulated that the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions had canceled Scott's July 28 appearance, saying in a statement, "Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis's concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."
The company responded with their own statement saying at the time: "There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false."
Scott originally announced the stream, celebrating the launch of his upcoming album Utopia, on July 9, and tickets sold out in under 15 minutes. The event will take place at the foot of the Giza pyramids. Scott will join the ranks of various artists who have performed at the site, located outside of Cairo, Egypt, such as the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra and Mariah Carey.
Utopia will be Scott's fourth album and first in five years. It is also his first full-length since a crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston resulted in 10 deaths.
