Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye West
The rapper staged another globe-trotting spectacle after the cancellation of his planned concert at the Pyramids of Giza, sharing the stage with Ye and telling the crowd, 'There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West'
Travis Scott is performing a livestreamed concert for his new album Utopia today at Circus Maximus in Rome, an ancient chariot-racing stadium that now serves as a public park. Tickets for the livestream are selling for $15. Circus Maximus, which shares its name with a film that Scott released in July, was the first and largest stadium in the Roman Empire, able to accommodate more than 150,000 spectators.
Scott opened the set with with the first three songs from Utopia, and later included older hits like "Highest in the Room," "Sicko Mode" and "Butterfly Effect." Kanye West surprised the audience, joining Scott onstage for covers of West's songs "Praise God" and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing."
In a video from the show, Scott can be seen shouting, "There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye!"
The rapper initially planned to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in July on the night of Utopia's release, but the concert was canceled after a controversial rollout that included reports of Egyptian authorities being angered by Scott's plans. On the same day as Utopia's release, a 1,266-page police report emerged that offered additional disturbing details regarding the crowd crush at Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead.
