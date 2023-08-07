Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye West - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye West

The rapper staged another globe-trotting spectacle after the cancellation of his planned concert at the Pyramids of Giza, sharing the stage with Ye and telling the crowd, 'There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West'

Published |Updated
Julia Gray
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Travis Scott performed ‘Utopia’ songs live at Rome’s Circus Maximus on Monday.Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Travis Scott is performing a livestreamed concert for his new album Utopia today at Circus Maximus in Rome, an ancient chariot-racing stadium that now serves as a public park. Tickets for the livestream are selling for $15. Circus Maximus, which shares its name with a film that Scott released in July, was the first and largest stadium in the Roman Empire, able to accommodate more than 150,000 spectators.

Scott opened the set with with the first three songs from Utopia, and later included older hits like "Highest in the Room," "Sicko Mode" and "Butterfly Effect." Kanye West surprised the audience, joining Scott onstage for covers of West's songs "Praise God" and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing."

In a video from the show, Scott can be seen shouting, "There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye!"

Read More

The rapper initially planned to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in July on the night of Utopia's release, but the concert was canceled after a controversial rollout that included reports of Egyptian authorities being angered by Scott's plans. On the same day as Utopia's release, a 1,266-page police report emerged that offered additional disturbing details regarding the crowd crush at Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.