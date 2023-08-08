Travis Scott Announces Utopia Tour, First Since Astroworld Tragedy

For the first time since 2021's Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott is going back on tour.
The Utopia tour kicks off in September. The rapper announced the news on social media, writing "I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLLL."
Twenty-three U.S. dates have been announced so far; with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami and more.
This is Scott's first headlining tour since 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival show in Houston in 2021. No criminal charges have been filed against the rapper for the show's stampede.
On Sunday, Scott performed at Circus Maximus in Rome and was joined on stage by Kanye West. The two performed Ye's songs "Praise God" and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing."
"There is no Utopia without Kanye West," Scott shouted on stage. "There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West."
Scott was originally set to perform his first Utopia show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but the show was canceled just days before the performance, citing safety concerns and fears the show would contradict "the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."
The new Utopia album is out now. Take a look at Scott's tour dates below:
Sept. 25 - Chicago - United Center
Sept. 27 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 29 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
Oct. 1 - Boston - TD Garden
Oct. 4 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 8 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena
Oct. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
Oct. 12 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena
Oct. 17 - Dallas - American Airlines Center
Oct. 19 - Houston - Toyota Center
Oct. 21 - Oklahoma City - Paycom Center
Oct. 23 - Denver - Ball Arena
Oct. 26 - Phoenix - Footprint Center
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 30 - Oakland, Calif. - Oakland Arena
Nov. 4 - Inglewood, Calif. - SoFi Stadium
Nov. 7 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
Nov. 18 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center TX
Nov. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 27 - Miami - Kaseya Center
