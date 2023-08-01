Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Concert in Rome After Egypt Cancelation

Travis Scott has found another high-profile spot to stage a concert to promote his new album, Utopia. On Tuesday, he announced plans for a concert in Rome, Italy, set for Aug. 7 under the name Circus Maximus.

That's also the name of the film that Scott released to select AMC theaters to promote his fourth album, Utopia, which was released July 28. The rapper originally had a concert at the Pyramids of Giza set to take place that same day.

Scott recently vowed on Twitter that the show in Egypt will still occur, writing, "Egypt in the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep [you] posted on a date which will be soon love you all."

The postponement came after Live Nation Middle East announced it was officially canceled, following some back-and-forth as to whether the event was still happening. In a tweet, Live Nation cited "complex production issues."

Scott is also embroiled in controversy over the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in which 10 concertgoers died. On the same day Scott released Utopia, the Houston Police Department released a 1,266-page report detailing the events leading up to the tragedy and its aftermath. Both Scott and Drake, who joined him onstage at the event, were interviewed by police. Scott was not indicted in connection to the deaths at the concert.

Since the release of the report, Scott's lawyer and an attorney representing a 10-year-old killed in the crowd crush have exchanged words, while civil lawsuits filed by the families of the victims remain pending.