Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Concert in Rome After Egypt Cancelation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Concert in Rome After Egypt Cancelation

The Italian 'Utopia' concert announcement comes just days after the rapper's planned show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt was canceled

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Travis Scott has announced a new concert event in Rome, Italy.Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Travis Scott has found another high-profile spot to stage a concert to promote his new album, Utopia. On Tuesday, he announced plans for a concert in Rome, Italy, set for Aug. 7 under the name Circus Maximus.

That's also the name of the film that Scott released to select AMC theaters to promote his fourth album, Utopia, which was released July 28. The rapper originally had a concert at the Pyramids of Giza set to take place that same day.

Scott recently vowed on Twitter that the show in Egypt will still occur, writing, "Egypt in the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep [you] posted on a date which will be soon love you all."

The postponement came after Live Nation Middle East announced it was officially canceled, following some back-and-forth as to whether the event was still happening. In a tweet, Live Nation cited "complex production issues."

Read More

Scott is also embroiled in controversy over the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in which 10 concertgoers died. On the same day Scott released Utopia, the Houston Police Department released a 1,266-page report detailing the events leading up to the tragedy and its aftermath. Both Scott and Drake, who joined him onstage at the event, were interviewed by police. Scott was not indicted in connection to the deaths at the concert.

Since the release of the report, Scott's lawyer and an attorney representing a 10-year-old killed in the crowd crush have exchanged words, while civil lawsuits filed by the families of the victims remain pending.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.