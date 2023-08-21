Travis Barker Visits Blind 9-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand Then Performs With Him: Watch - The Messenger
Travis Barker Visits Blind 9-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand Then Performs With Him: Watch

The Blink-182 drummer surprised Grayson Roberts at his popular Limitless Lemonade stand over the weekend

Olivia Jakiel
Travis Barker gave Grayson Roberts the surprise of a lifetime after he visited the 9-year-old's popular Limitless Lemonade stand over the weekend. 

"THANK YOU travis for taking a break while filming your music video to come by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!!" he captioned a video of the Blink-182 drummer ordering a couple glasses of lemonade before the pair hit the stage together. "It was SO amazing And thank you for letting me choose the color of sprinkles because who doesn't love sprinkles?!"

Grayson, who explained in a separate Instagram post that he was born with Axenfeld-Rieger syndromean eye disorder "characterized by abnormalities of the front part of the eye" that "left him with glaucoma (eye pressure) and Aniridia (no iris)" – was also joined by Charlie Rocket, the founder of non-profit organization Dream Machine USA. 

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet interaction between Barker and Grayson, with one social media user writing, "Bless all of your hearts! What an amazing gift like no other! I can't wait to see what amazing things this young man is going to accomplish!!"

Another TikTok user added, "Young man you are amazing and Travis Barker you are a true gift," while a separate user wrote, "I love this I cried thank you to the guy who went the extra mile to get this set up and for Travis barker showing up for this young man."

Grayson went on to thank everyone for supporting his dream in an Instagram post early Monday morning, sharing a few photos from his big weekend. 

"Thank you SO much to everyone who came out and supported me. All of the love, kind words and encouragement all over the world has been amazing and I am so thankful," he wrote, adding, "Keep following me for more on my journey."

