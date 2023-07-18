Travel Influencers Are Arguing Over Whether Europeans Drink Water

An international debate has broken out — over water.

In a now-viral video posted July 3, a TikTok user named Brenna shared a clip of herself and some friends chugging bottles of water, writing, "us the moment we can find water because Europeans don't believe in water."

A massive argument quickly ensued, with some users criticizing them as Americans with a limited view.

"Who are the Europeans in this video????" one user questioned. "The French? The Danish? The Poles? There’s water everywhere."

"People are dramatic [as f---]," another user concurred. "There are markets/stores everywhere & a bottle of water is cheaper than in the U.S. They have water in restaurants."

Despite the many Europeans decrying the TikTok, this isn't the first time travel vloggers have noted a lack of water available while traveling abroad.

In a Tweet response to Brenna's video once it was shared on Twitter, one user recalled an incident in which a European waiter seemingly pretended not to understand that they had ordered water.

The concept that Americans and Europeans have very different relationships to drinking water is nothing new, though.

The News & Record, a North Carolina-based newspaper, covered this debate as early as 1996, when a columnist wrote about "The Land Where They Don't Drink Water."

The late columnist Rosemary Yardley wrote about the lack of water available in countries like France and Germany (notably pre-cell phone, so debate on the topic was much more limited).

"The cultural difference is enormously helpful," Yardley wrote. "If it weren't for the European distaste for water, I could never spot my fellow Americans abroad. We're the ones toting tacky plastic water bottles as we gawk at the great castles and historic monuments."

Just last year, travel writer Tom Burson wrote about this same issue for Thrillist — everywhere he seemed to travel in Europe, water fountains were difficult to come by, and Americans seemed to be met with a look of disdain when ordering tap water in certain parts of the continent.

"In Germany, my current home, you’re lucky if a restaurant will serve tap water without charging—or at the very least complaining," Burson wrote. "Oh, and get used to filling up your water bottle in bathroom sinks."

Burson posited a few reasons why it seems to Americans that water is hard to come by in Europe, the first of which is cultural. In an interview he conducted with a German restaurant general manager, Burson found that tourists from all over the place order different kinds of water.

"Germans always ask for fizzy water. Italians want bottled water, usually to go with an espresso. And Americans want a pitcher of tap," the manager said.

Additionally, water preferences even seem to differ by country across the globe — not just in Europe or in the U.S. Burson interviewed people from Asian countries on their water consumption habits as well.

"Those in Ireland said they mostly drank coffee, tea, and alcohol. In Mexico, bottled water was the norm," he wrote. "In Bangkok, a friend said they drink a lot of tea, 'But we also eat a lot of soup. Maybe that’s why I don’t really drink water.'"

As insults fly back and forth between Americans and Europeans on social media over the water debate, it's likely folks won't come to an agreement any time soon, especially since consumption varies so widely from country to country. As one commenter wrote, "Europe is a big place pal. Are you in Paris or Sunderland?"