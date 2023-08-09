Transylvania Dance Music Festival Exchanged Donated Blood for Tickets: Report

UNTOLD, a dance music festival in Romania’s Transylvania region, is playing upon the legends of vampires in the area for a good cause.
For the past eight years, festival organizers have swapped tickets for thousands of gallons of donated blood through its Blood Network program, according to Billboard.
This year’s festival was held last weekend (August 3-6) and drew about 420,000 fans to see a lineup that included headliners Armin van Buuren and Imagine Dragons, as well as Eric Prydz, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Amelie Lens, Tale Of Us and others.
“We thought, ‘What if we make a campaign based on the idea that vampires from Transylvania usually suck blood — but in this case they don’t suck blood, but [rather] donate it?'” UNTOLD co-founder Edy Chereji told the magazine.
The program, first called Pay with Blood, debuted with the first festival in 2015 and prompted about 1,500 Romanian music fans to donate blood a transfusion centers.
The program eventually expanded to allow fans to give blood at transfusion centers as well as a mobile donation center that traveled across the country. Those who gave their blood were awarded a free day pass for the festival.
Prior to this year’s UNTOLD fest, the mobile donation center traveled to a dozen cities in Romania during May and June. More than 5,000 people donated about 580 gallons of blood.
The promotion is making a difference, according to at least one health official in the country. “Unfortunately, the donation in Romania is low, around 2% of Romanians donate blood,” Ania Vladescu, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Romania’s Regina Maria Private Healthcare, told Billboard. “The Blood Network campaign created by UNTOLD is very good, necessary and welcomed — it helps a lot.”
