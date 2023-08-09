Transylvania Dance Music Festival Exchanged Donated Blood for Tickets: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Transylvania Dance Music Festival Exchanged Donated Blood for Tickets: Report

It drew about 420,000 fans to see a lineup that included headliners Armin van Buuren and Imagine Dragons and others

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A person donates blood in Kyiv, June 14, 2023. Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

UNTOLD, a dance music festival in Romania’s Transylvania region, is playing upon the legends of vampires in the area for a good cause.

For the past eight years, festival organizers have swapped tickets for thousands of gallons of donated blood through its Blood Network program, according to Billboard.

This year’s festival was held last weekend (August 3-6) and drew about 420,000 fans to see a lineup that included headliners Armin van Buuren and Imagine Dragons, as well as Eric Prydz, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Amelie Lens, Tale Of Us and others.

“We thought, ‘What if we make a campaign based on the idea that vampires from Transylvania usually suck blood — but in this case they don’t suck blood, but [rather] donate it?'” UNTOLD co-founder Edy Chereji told the magazine.

Read More

The program, first called Pay with Blood, debuted with the first festival in 2015 and prompted about 1,500 Romanian music fans to donate blood a transfusion centers.

The program eventually expanded to allow fans to give blood at transfusion centers as well as a mobile donation center that traveled across the country. Those who gave their blood were awarded a free day pass for the festival.

Prior to this year’s UNTOLD fest, the mobile donation center traveled to a dozen cities in Romania during May and June. More than 5,000 people donated about 580 gallons of blood.

The promotion is making a difference, according to at least one health official in the country. “Unfortunately, the donation in Romania is low, around 2% of Romanians donate blood,” Ania Vladescu, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Romania’s Regina Maria Private Healthcare, told Billboard. “The Blood Network campaign created by UNTOLD is very good, necessary and welcomed — it helps a lot.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.