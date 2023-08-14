Tracy Morgan is updating fans on his health nearly nine years after being involved in a deadly highway crash.

While appearing on the Today show Monday, the comedian looked back on his recovery after a Walmart truck slammed into his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014.

"I chose to fight," Morgan told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "People just don't come out of comas. They have people in comas for 30 years now. I got grays in my eyebrows. They weren't there before my accident."

One of his biggest motivators to get better was his baby girl Maven.

"My daughter was 10 months old. It took all of my might," he continued. "Whenever you do something in life, do it with all your might because anything done by hands isn't done right. Do it with all your might."

During his rare interview, Morgan also revealed that he had a spinal fusion in his back close to two-and-a-half months ago. While the Saturday Night Live alum said the procedure was due to his high school football career and not the accident, the ordeal took a toll.

"I'm healing, I'm getting better," Morgan shared. "I walk with a cane, and I'm healing."

Through it all, he's also bringing the laughs to fans across the country. In addition to starring in an upcoming comedy special on Max, Morgan got Kotb and Bush Hager laughing when he addressed hot topics.

Tracy Morgan and his daughter Maven visit New York's Rockefeller Center. Tracy Morgan/Instagram

When Kotb complimented his figure, Morgan gave credit to Ozempic.

"That's how this weight got lost," he said. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic, and I ain't letting it go. I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

"I feel great. I can't wait for people to see this special," he added. "It's pretty funny to me because I'm having fun, and I'm taking it too far."

Tracy Morgan: Takin' it Too Far premieres Thursday on Max.