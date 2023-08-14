Tracy Morgan is updating fans on his health nearly nine years after being involved in a deadly highway crash.
While appearing on the Today show Monday, the comedian looked back on his recovery after a Walmart truck slammed into his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014.
"I chose to fight," Morgan told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "People just don't come out of comas. They have people in comas for 30 years now. I got grays in my eyebrows. They weren't there before my accident."
One of his biggest motivators to get better was his baby girl Maven.
- ‘Fast Car’: From Tracy Chapman to Luke Combs, a Look Back at the Song’s 35-Year Staying Power
- Tracy Chapman Shares Reaction to Luke Combs’ Cover of ‘Fast Car’ — and Topping the Country Charts
- Morgan Wallen Shaves Off His Famous Mullet
- Virgin Islands Accuses JP Morgan of Deflecting Blame From Epstein Ties
- Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Is Now Among the Songs With the Most Weeks Ever at No. 1
- When Sinead O’Connor Blasted Piers Morgan Over His Treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"My daughter was 10 months old. It took all of my might," he continued. "Whenever you do something in life, do it with all your might because anything done by hands isn't done right. Do it with all your might."
During his rare interview, Morgan also revealed that he had a spinal fusion in his back close to two-and-a-half months ago. While the Saturday Night Live alum said the procedure was due to his high school football career and not the accident, the ordeal took a toll.
"I'm healing, I'm getting better," Morgan shared. "I walk with a cane, and I'm healing."
Through it all, he's also bringing the laughs to fans across the country. In addition to starring in an upcoming comedy special on Max, Morgan got Kotb and Bush Hager laughing when he addressed hot topics.
When Kotb complimented his figure, Morgan gave credit to Ozempic.
"That's how this weight got lost," he said. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic, and I ain't letting it go. I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."
"I feel great. I can't wait for people to see this special," he added. "It's pretty funny to me because I'm having fun, and I'm taking it too far."
Tracy Morgan: Takin' it Too Far premieres Thursday on Max.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Punk Rocker Dies at 35 in Backyard Mass ShootingEntertainment
- Sean Tuohy Jr., Son in ‘The Blind Side’ Family, Denies Getting $2 Million From Michael Oher MovieEntertainment
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment