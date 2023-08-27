Another crime show is coming to CBS, and it looks like it could be a big one. This Is Us alum Justin Hartley headlines Tracker, formerly titled The Never Game. He plays Colter Shaw, a survivalist and "reward seeker" who travels around the country helping local law enforcement and private citizens solve mysteries for cash.

The series first went into development in 2021, but CBS didn't pick it up for a full season until December 2022. Now, it will potentially be CBS's biggest premiere of the midseason. If all goes according to plan, the series will premiere immediately after Super Bowl LVII before sliding into its normal time slot.

If you're already a fan of Colter Shaw from Jeffery Deaver's novels about the character, or are just curious about CBS' new drama, here's everything you need to know about Tracker Season 1.

'Tracker' release date

TLDR: After Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

THE DETAILS: CBS announced in May that it would slate Tracker in the coveted post-Super Bowl spot in February. That announcement was made slightly before the start of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It remains to be seen if the post-Super Bowl slot will remain when CBS figures out their strike-impacted midseason schedule.

'Tracker' cast

TLDR: This Is Us alum Justin Hartley stars as a guy with a particular set of skills.

THE DETAILS: The drama is the erstwhile Kevin Pearson's first series regular role since This Is Us ended in 2022. He plays "lone-wolf survivalist" Colter Shaw, who roams the country using his expert tracking skills to help local people and law agencies solve various crimes and mysteries. CBS has announced Hartley's co-stars but has not released detailed character information.

Main cast list

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw: A loner tracking expert who travels around the country helping people solve mysteries. He's avoiding his fractured family.

as Colter Shaw: A loner tracking expert who travels around the country helping people solve mysteries. He's avoiding his fractured family. Fiona Rene (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reenie

(The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reenie Robin Weigert (Deadwood) as Teddi

(Deadwood) as Teddi Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Velma

(Work in Progress) as Velma Eric Graise (Locke & Key) as Bobby

'Tracker' plot

TLDR: Tracker is sort of like Reacher, but with more puzzle-solving.

THE DETAILS: Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a survivalist and nature expert who travels around the country as a "reward seeker," solving mysteries like missing persons cases for reward money. The original title of the series was The Never Game, matching the Jeffery Deaver novel where Colter Shaw first appeared as a character. In the novel, Shaw takes a job looking for a missing Silicon Valley college student. A subsequent kidnapping and murder point Shaw to a video game in which players have to survive after being abandoned in an unforgiving location with five random objects. Our protagonist has to figure out who is behind the kidnappings and why the game inspires them before the murderer figures out Shaw is on to him, and more importantly, before any more bodies show up.

The Tracker official description says the series is based on The Never Game, but it's unclear if the novel's mystery will be a season-long case for Colter Shaw or merely the jumping-off point for the television version of the character.

'Tracker' trailer

THE DETAILS: There is no trailer for Tracker available yet, but it will be posted here as soon as it is available.

But CBS did release a brief teaser for the series when it unveiled its fall schedule.

'Tracker' creative team

THE DETAILS: Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham are executive producing for 20th Television. Hartley is also an executive producer on the series. Olin, who was a directing executive producer on This Is Us, directed the pilot from a script written by Winters (Legion).

'Tracker' source material

THE DETAILS: Tracker is based on the Jeffery Deaver novel The Never Game, which was released in 2019. Deaver has written three more Colter Shaw novels since, The Goodbye Man, The Final Twist and Hunting Time. So there's a lot of material to adapt if Tracker is a hit.

'Tracker' production and filming updates

THE DETAILS: Tracker was picked up to series in December 2022. Production began in early 2023 and was still in production in March 2023 when CBS president Mark Benson talked to Deadline about the massive marketing strategy for the series. It is unclear whether the series filmed enough material to make it to air before the WGA strikes began in May.

Where to watch 'Tracker'

THE DETAILS: Tracker will air weekly on CBS after its post-Super Bowl premiere and be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.