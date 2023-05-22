Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Speech as She Receives Honorary Doctorate from Spelman College

Tracee Ellis Ross had some uplifting words for Spelman College's graduating class.
The black-ish actor received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree from the historically Black women's college on Sunday.
In her speech to the class of 2023, Ross recounted visiting the Atlanta school for the first time in February.
"There is a particular kind of quickening that happens in my heart when I'm in a sea of Blackness," she shared. "But when I get to swim in the particularly special current of Black sisterhood, my heartrate settles, my shoulders drop and I am reminded of my worthiness because I see yours."
Ross also took the opportunity to give the students encouragement, particularly when it comes to nurturing themselves.
"Make space for yourself — your whole self. Your joy, your power, your fear, your loneliness, your insecurities, your pleasure, your passion, your dreams. Let there be space for all of it," she said to cheers and applause. "In the private moments when you meet yourself, allow all of you to be present without judgement."
The actor and producer also gave advice to those students leaving a historically Black college for "jobs that won't reflect the beauty of this community and sisterhood."
"May the safety and belonging of these walls send you forward in your choice to change the world with the protection of your sisters and your ancestors. And with me, your best friend in your head," Ross concluded.
