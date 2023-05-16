Trace Lysette Says ‘Monica’ Will ‘Humanize Trans People’: ‘We Desperately Need That Right Now’

Trace Lysette's very own hero's journey came full circle with her first leading role in Monica.

A decade after kicking off her onscreen career, Lysette tells The Messenger that, in addition to the film providing a "really rare" title role for a trans actress, she was intrigued that it "was not a transition story."

"It was a trans woman who had been living this life for a very long time on her own. And I deeply identified with it," Lysette explains. "I think she represented so many of us, so many of my trans sisters."

Lysette, who also serves as an executive producer on Monica, praises Italian writer/director Andrea Pallaoro for writing a script that "didn't feel sensational, or preachy, or exploitative in any way," adding, "It just felt like this piece of really high art, and I thought it was worth fighting for."

In the film, she plays a trans woman who returns home to care for her estranged, cancer-stricken mother Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson), who doesn't recognize her child years after they last saw each other.

Trace Lysette stars as Monica in Andrea Pallaoro's 'Monica,' premiering May 12. (Credit: IFC films)

The movie also comes amid a crucial time for transgender and LGBTQ people, as the ACLU reports at least 474 pieces of discriminatory legislation have been introduced across the United States in 2023.

In Ohio, where Monica filmed in the summer of 2021, multiple bills are under consideration, including one that would ban gender-affirming care for LGBTQ youth.

"This movie and this message are so timely and important in a way that will humanize trans people," says Lysette. "And we desperately need that right now."

As Lysette's deeply emotional performance earns some well-deserved flowers, she says filming her first starring role in Cincinnati "was definitely healing in a way" after growing up less than an hour north in Dayton.

Although she admits her own journey "was challenging," Lysette says her mother "did the best she could" for a parent of a trans child in the late '90s and early 2000s. "We're in a really good place now," she says.

"I know that whenever I talk about it with her, there's just still a lot of pain there for both of us," adds Lysette. "But my mom loves me."

Lysette says she "felt that kind of mother/daughter bond right away" when she first met Clarkson at a pre-Emmy Awards party a few years ago when they were first cast.

Trace Lysette in 'Monica.' (Credit: IFC Films)

"It was just always there," she raves. "And we got to build on it when we were shooting in Cincinnati in the summertime heat."

Clarkson also recalls their first meeting as "a serendipitous moment," noting: "It was kismet from the moment we met."

"But you know, I'm not vain on screen, but I'm quite vain offscreen," Clarkson adds. "And I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm going to play that gorgeous woman's mother… dying with no makeup? What the hell!'"

Despite their instant rapport, Lysette says she "never phoned it in" when sharing a scene with Clarkson.

"Being on set every day in those heavy scenes was definitely emotionally taxing. There were no easy scenes," says Lysette, adding: "It was a lot, but it was beautiful."

Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Emily Browning, Joshua Close, Graham Caldwell, and Ruby James Fraser star in Andrea Pallaoro's 'Monica.' (Credit: IFC Films)

Since making her debut in a 2013 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lysette has served a series of memorable performances onscreen in titles like Transparent, Pose, Hustlers, Quantum Leap, and more.

In September, she had an "out-of-body experience" when Monica's world premiere bowed to an 11.5-minute standing ovation at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

"What does that seal of approval mean for me and my career? Am I safe yet? What does that mean?" muses Lysette. "I think those are all the question marks flying around in my head, and I'm still trying to understand all of it."

Monica is now in select theaters.