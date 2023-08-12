Tory Lanez, who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has rolled out a collection of merchandise for sale with the logo "Free Tory."
The capsule includes t-shirts and hoodies in either black or white, featuring Lanez's face and the logo. Additionally, an alternate t-shirt is offered, which sports only the logo plus the biblical phrase, "No weapon formed against me shall prosper."
The limited-edition gear is available for pre-order. The t-shirts retail for $29.99; hoodies are $49.99.
- Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before Sentencing
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez Sentencing
- Iggy Azalea Defends Her Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing
- Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage ‘Seemed to be Improving’: Source
After a nearly two-day-long sentencing hearing that included testimonies from seven character witnesses and summaries of over 70 letters attesting to his character, Judge David Herriford sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars on Tuesday.
The musician will get a 305-day credit for time served. The Messenger was present in the courtroom for the sentencing.
In Dec. 2022, the Alone at Prom artist was convicted on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Megan, a six-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time winner, alleged that Lanez shot her in the feet during an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper came forward with the allegations against Lanez the following month. He was charged in October that same year and has remained in jail since his verdict was read on Dec. 23, 2022.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2’s Hopper and Defection Powers Are Going to ‘Change the Game’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Cinematographer Says He’d Be ‘Thrilled’ to Shoot Taylor Swift’s Self-Directed Debut FeatureEntertainment
- Ashley Judd Walks the Alps More Than 2 Years After Shattering Leg: ‘Stunning Recovery’Entertainment
- Lionel Richie Disappoints 20K Fans After Canceling Show an Hour Before Its StartEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, AgainBusiness
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Debuts Bleached Blond HairEntertainment
- Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Shares Video From Maui Amid Wildfires, Sammy Hagar Offers SupportEntertainment
- Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is AroundEntertainment
- Chrishell Stause Slams Fans Who Want Her and Jason Oppenheim Back Together: ‘Never Happening’Entertainment
- Shelley Smith, Fashion Model, TV Actress and Champion for IVF, Dead at 70Entertainment
- Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral HitmakerEntertainment
- Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-FilmEntertainment