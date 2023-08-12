Tory Lanez, who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has rolled out a collection of merchandise for sale with the logo "Free Tory."

The capsule includes t-shirts and hoodies in either black or white, featuring Lanez's face and the logo. Additionally, an alternate t-shirt is offered, which sports only the logo plus the biblical phrase, "No weapon formed against me shall prosper."

The limited-edition gear is available for pre-order. The t-shirts retail for $29.99; hoodies are $49.99.

After a nearly two-day-long sentencing hearing that included testimonies from seven character witnesses and summaries of over 70 letters attesting to his character, Judge David Herriford sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars on Tuesday.

The musician will get a 305-day credit for time served. The Messenger was present in the courtroom for the sentencing.

In Dec. 2022, the Alone at Prom artist was convicted on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, a six-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time winner, alleged that Lanez shot her in the feet during an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper came forward with the allegations against Lanez the following month. He was charged in October that same year and has remained in jail since his verdict was read on Dec. 23, 2022.