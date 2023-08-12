Tory Lanez Releases ‘Free Tory’ Merch Collection - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Tory Lanez Releases ‘Free Tory’ Merch Collection

The capsule includes t-shirts and hoodies in either black or white featuring the rapper, who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Free Tory t-shirt.Tory Lanes/Instagram

Tory Lanez, who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has rolled out a collection of merchandise for sale with the logo "Free Tory."

The capsule includes t-shirts and hoodies in either black or white, featuring Lanez's face and the logo. Additionally, an alternate t-shirt is offered, which sports only the logo plus the biblical phrase, "No weapon formed against me shall prosper."

The limited-edition gear is available for pre-order. The t-shirts retail for $29.99; hoodies are $49.99.

Read More

After a nearly two-day-long sentencing hearing that included testimonies from seven character witnesses and summaries of over 70 letters attesting to his character, Judge David Herriford sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars on Tuesday.

The musician will get a 305-day credit for time served. The Messenger was present in the courtroom for the sentencing.

In Dec. 2022, the Alone at Prom artist was convicted on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. 

Megan, a six-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time winner, alleged that Lanez shot her in the feet during an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper came forward with the allegations against Lanez the following month. He was charged in October that same year and has remained in jail since his verdict was read on Dec. 23, 2022.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.