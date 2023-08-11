Tory Lanez Issues Public Statement After 10-Year Sentence: ‘I Refuse to Apologize for Something I Did Not Do’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Tory Lanez Issues Public Statement After 10-Year Sentence: ‘I Refuse to Apologize for Something I Did Not Do’

He maintained his innocence in an Instagram post and vowed to keep 'fighting till I come out victorious'

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Tory Lanez has spoken out for the first time since he was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” he wrote in a post on Instagram Thursday addressed to “The Umbrellas,” a name he uses for his fans.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….That’s it,” he continued.

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” he added.

Read More

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious,” he said.

“Tough times don’t last,” he added, “tough people do.”

“To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support,” he concluded. “See you soon.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.