Tory Lanez Issues Public Statement After 10-Year Sentence: ‘I Refuse to Apologize for Something I Did Not Do’

Tory Lanez has spoken out for the first time since he was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” he wrote in a post on Instagram Thursday addressed to “The Umbrellas,” a name he uses for his fans.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….That’s it,” he continued.

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” he added.

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious,” he said.

“Tough times don’t last,” he added, “tough people do.”

“To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support,” he concluded. “See you soon.”