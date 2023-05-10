The Takeaway: Rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted on three felony counts in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, was denied a new trial by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford.

Tory Lanez was denied a motion for a new trial in the 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, according to reports from AP, KTLA and ABC7.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, will now be sentenced on June 13 and faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison, per ABC7. The “Say It” artist could also be deported to his native Canada.

The day before the motion was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, Lanez’s attorney, Jose Baez, argued that “procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel” led to his client’s conviction.

Lanez’s legal team also said that an Instagram post in which the hip-hop artist claimed that he was “wrongfully convicted” of shooting the “Savage” rapper – whose real name is Megan Pete – was improperly admitted as evidence.

His attorneys – who did not represent him during his trial – also argued that his previous attorney, George Mgdesyan, made mistakes during Lanez's trial and did not have enough time to properly prepare.

The Messenger has reached out to Baez, who did not immediately respond for comment.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, 28, alleged that Lanez shot her in the feet during an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020. The Grammy Award-winning artist came forward with the allegations the following month, and Lanez was charged in October that same year. He has remained in jail since his verdict was read on December 23, 2022.