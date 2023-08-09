Tory Lanez's brother is staying positive after the singer-rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The "LUV" musician, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was handed the decade-long sentence on Tuesday, over three years after he shot and injured "Body" rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.
Now, musician Yoko Gold, born Moses Peterson, has taken to Instagram with a message.
"I will not be worried. I will not be afraid. Instead I surrender my will to Gods purpose and pray for better days," he wrote alongside a series of photos, ending with, "Free Daystar Peterson."
The musician will get a 305-day credit for time served. The Messenger was present in the courtroom for the sentencing.
When discussing Lanez's sentence, Judge David Herriford cited the rapper's post-arrest conduct — including online posts discussing Megan as well as disinformation about the case — as a major aggravating factor that led him to seek midterm sentencing. Additionally, the judge credited Lanez having no criminal history, being an "asset" to the community and the likelihood that he will not reoffend as the reason he did not give the maximum sentencing.
On Tuesday, Lanez spoke directly to Herriford before the sentence was read. The rapper asked the judge to consider the impacts that a prison sentence would have on his 6-year-old son, Kai, as well as asked him for an alternative sentence that would involve something other than jail time.
"I am genuinely asking you to put me to the test," Lanez said. "... I respect your ruling, whatever it's gonna be."
Additionally, Lanez apologized to Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, in his statement.
On Monday, prosecutor Kathy Ta read a statement from Megan after the artist opted to not attend the session to preserve her mental health.
The rapper said she "simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again" and called her experience after the "vicious" shooting "two and a half years of hell."
"If it can happen to me, imagine what can happen to [those without the resources I have]. Their lives matter," Megan's statement noted. "His crime warrants the full weight of the law."
