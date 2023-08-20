Tori Spelling Hospitalized, Praises ‘Brave’ Children in Instagram Post - The Messenger
Tori Spelling Hospitalized, Praises ‘Brave’ Children in Instagram Post

Spelling shared a cryptic photo of her hospital bracelet and IV, and said her kids 'remain positive no matter what comes our way'

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Tori Spelling has been hospitalized.

On Sunday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to reveal that she has been in the hospital since Thursday. However, it is unclear why Spelling was admitted.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," she captioned a photo, which showed the her hand hooked up to an IV. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

Tori Spelling's Instagram story.
Tori Spelling's Instagram story.Tori Spelling/Instagram

The hospitalization comes weeks after a source close to The Messenger said Spelling and husband Dean McDermott — who share five children together — are figuring out the next steps in their relationship.

"They are still working on the issues in their marriage and are spending some time apart right now. They are looking to go back to marriage counseling to sort it out, and are both open to getting help," the insider said. "Tori is numb at this point, and there are a lot of unknowns in her life right now. She's having a really hard time but is trying to put on a good face for the kids."

Tori Spelling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's &quot;Cruel Summer&quot; season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Spelling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
The insider also noted that Spelling and McDermott "haven't discussed divorce" but "it's not completely out of the question."

A separate source previously told The Messenger that the longtime couple's relationship is "touch and go" right now, with a third source adding that Spelling was "really hurt" after her husband of 17 years "took their issues public" and announced their split on Instagram after a fight in June. He later deleted the post with no clarification.

"They had an argument over the weekend, and Dean wanted to call it quits," an insider told The Messenger at the time. "His social media post was abrupt and rash, and after he and Tori talked through it, he thought it was best if he took that post down."

