Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Relationship Is ‘Touch and Go’: Source (Exclusive)

'She's focusing on the kids while he's focusing on work right now,' an insider exclusively tells The Messenger

Olivia Jakiel
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott got married in 2006 and have five children together. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are still working on their relationship after the latter announced their split on Instagram in June and later deleted it, a source exclusively tells The Messenger. 

"Things are touch and go right now with Tori and Dean. They're in communication and each focusing on things that are important to them. She's focusing on the kids while he's focusing on work right now," the insider shares.

"Tori is also focusing on mental health and is taking a local beach and camping getaway before school starts back up," the source notes after recent RV camping photos surfaced.

The source goes on to say the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's relationship with her mom Candy Spelling is also "up and down" and "a work in progress right now" as Tori figures out her family's next move. 

"She's still moving around a lot and isn't sure where she's going to go with the kids next but she still doesn't have a home base and is going to be bouncing around from hotel to hotel," the insider says. "She's still dealing with the mold situation, otherwise she'd be home. She's concerned about the well being of her children first and foremost.”

A rep for Spelling and McDermott did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Another source previously told The Messenger that Spelling was "really hurt" after her husband of 17 years announced on Instagram that the longtime spouses were going their separate ways. He later deleted the post with no clarification; however, a separate source explained to The Messenger that "Tori and Dean are working through it" and "have had marital issues for the last year."

The source explained at the time, "They had an argument over the weekend and Dean wanted to call it quits. His social media post was abrupt and rash, and after he and Tori talked through it, he thought it was best if he took that post down."

The couple wed in 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie Margaret, Finn and Beau Dean. 

