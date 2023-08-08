Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott ‘Looking to Go Back to Marriage Counseling’ Amid Relationship Stress: Source (Exclusive)
'They are still working on the issues in their marriage and are spending some time apart right now,' a source close to the couple tells The Messenger
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are figuring out the next steps in their relationship, a source close to the couple tells The Messenger.
"They are still working on the issues in their marriage and are spending some time apart right now. They are looking to go back to marriage counseling to sort it out, and are both open to getting help," the insider says. "Tori is numb at this point, and there are a lot of unknowns in her life right now. She's having a really hard time but is trying to put on a good face for the kids."
The source went on to say that the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is focusing on spending time with her and McDermott's five kids: Liam, Stella, Hattie Margaret, Finn and Beau Dean.
"Tori took the kids on a camping trip before they head back to school, and it worked out perfectly because they don't have a permanent home at the moment," the source continues. "Tori and Dean are taking their marriage day by day and are really focused on the kids' well-being right now."
The insider also notes that Spelling and McDermott "haven't discussed divorce" but "it's not completely out of the question."
A separate source previously told The Messenger that the longtime couple's relationship is "touch and go" right now, with a third source adding that Spelling was "really hurt" after her husband of 17 years "took their issues public" and announced their split on Instagram after a fight in June. He later deleted the post with no clarification.
"They had an argument over the weekend, and Dean wanted to call it quits," an insider told The Messenger at the time. "His social media post was abrupt and rash, and after he and Tori talked through it, he thought it was best if he took that post down."
