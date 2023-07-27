Tori Kelly’s EP Release Concert Postponed as Singer Recovers from Health Scare (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tori Kelly’s EP Release Concert Postponed as Singer Recovers from Health Scare (Exclusive)

'We are postponing the EP release show at The Roxy so that Tori can give her fans all that she's been preparing for them,' Goldenvoice confirmed to The Messenger

Published |Updated
JD Knapp and Lanae Brody
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tori KellyAmy Sussman/Getty Images

Tori Kelly's planned release show for her self-titled EP Tori has been postponed days after she was hospitalized after reportedly collapsing at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant.

"Due to an unexpected medical emergency, we are postponing the EP release show at The Roxy so that Tori can give her fans all that she's been preparing for them," Goldenvoice confirmed to The Messenger on Thursday.

"All ticket holders will be notified of the new date as soon as it's scheduled," the event organizer added.

Additionally, Kelly's appearance at a tribute show for Quincy Jones at the Hollywood bowl this weekend has also been canceled. "Tori has unfortunately withdrawn from performing Saturday evening," the LA Philharmonic confirmed to The Messenger.

Read More

The news comes hours after the "Missin U" singer shared an update with fans following her initial hospitalization Sunday night.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly shared in a handwritten note on Instagram Thursday. 

"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she continued. "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years," Kelly wrote. "I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

"I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received," she concluded. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Tori is still slated to drop July 28.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.