Tori Kelly’s EP Release Concert Postponed as Singer Recovers from Health Scare (Exclusive)

Tori Kelly's planned release show for her self-titled EP Tori has been postponed days after she was hospitalized after reportedly collapsing at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant.

"Due to an unexpected medical emergency, we are postponing the EP release show at The Roxy so that Tori can give her fans all that she's been preparing for them," Goldenvoice confirmed to The Messenger on Thursday.

"All ticket holders will be notified of the new date as soon as it's scheduled," the event organizer added.

Additionally, Kelly's appearance at a tribute show for Quincy Jones at the Hollywood bowl this weekend has also been canceled. "Tori has unfortunately withdrawn from performing Saturday evening," the LA Philharmonic confirmed to The Messenger.

The news comes hours after the "Missin U" singer shared an update with fans following her initial hospitalization Sunday night.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly shared in a handwritten note on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she continued. "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years," Kelly wrote. "I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

"I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received," she concluded. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Tori is still slated to drop July 28.