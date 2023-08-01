Tori Kelly Reveals Beyoncé Sent Her Flowers as She Returns Home After Hospitalization - The Messenger
Entertainment
The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist was hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant on July 23

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Tori KellyLeon Bennett/WireImage

One week after collapsing at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant and being treated for blood clots on July 23, Tori Kelly has returned home to some sweet surprises, The Messenger confirms.

On Tuesday, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram to share the good news with her 4.2 million followers. The post, captioned "home sweet home," was accompanied with a series of photos and videos.

Kelly, who was reportedly released from the hospital on Monday, kicked off her post by sharing a sweet video of her reuniting with her dogs, Frodo and Dobby, at home.

Some of the next slides included photos of a homemade card from her fur babies, some donuts, and a snap of the dozens of flowers she received — including a bouquet from Beyoncé.

"Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree," an unidentified person texted Kelly, per a screenshot the singer posted.

"Ummmm. Beyoncé?" Kelly responded.

The next slide showcased Kelly embracing a gigantic bouquet of white roses, seemingly from the "Halo" singer herself.

According to a TMZ report, the Tori singer was discharged on Monday. The update comes four days after the "missin u" singer acknowledged her health scare in a handwritten note to fans.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me," she continued. "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

Despite her hospitalization, Kelly's EP Tori was released Friday. However, she was forced to postpone her release show at the Fonda and skip out on a Hollywood Bowl tribute concert to Quincy Jones.

