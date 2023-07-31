Tori Kelly Released From Hospital: Report

Tori Kelly has reportedly been released from the hospital a week after collapsing at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant and being treated for blood clots on July 23.

According to a TMZ report Monday, the Tori singer has been discharged and is currently at home recovering.

The Messenger has reached out to Kelly's reps for comment.

The update comes four days after the "missin u" singer acknowledged her health scare in a handwritten note to fans.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me," she continued. "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

Despite her hospitalization, Kelly's EP Tori was released Friday. However, she was forced to postpone her release show at the Fonda and skip out on a Hollywood Bowl tribute concert to Quincy Jones.