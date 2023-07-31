Tori Kelly Released From Hospital: Report

Tori Kelly has reportedly been released from the hospital a week after collapsing at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant and being treated for blood clots on July 23.
According to a TMZ report Monday, the Tori singer has been discharged and is currently at home recovering.
The Messenger has reached out to Kelly's reps for comment.
The update comes four days after the "missin u" singer acknowledged her health scare in a handwritten note to fans.
- Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing in Downtown LA Restaurant: Report
- Tori Kelly Reveals Beyoncé Sent Her Flowers as She Returns Home After Hospitalization
- Tori Kelly’s EP Release Concert Postponed as Singer Recovers from Health Scare (Exclusive)
- Tori Kelly Breaks Silence After ‘Unexpected Health Challenges,’ Says ‘It’s Been a Scary Few Days’
- Tori Kelly’s Husband Posts Her Song Lyrics Following Reports of Her Hospitalization
"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly wrote on Instagram Thursday.
"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me," she continued. "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"
Despite her hospitalization, Kelly's EP Tori was released Friday. However, she was forced to postpone her release show at the Fonda and skip out on a Hollywood Bowl tribute concert to Quincy Jones.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA AuctionEntertainment
- Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K for D.C. Metro to Stay Open an Extra Hour After Concert DelayEntertainment
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender IdentityEntertainment
- ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’: Meet Benny Box, Mermaid-Lantis and More New Faces and Places in Season 8 (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul and Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx FieldEntertainment
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’Entertainment