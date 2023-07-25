Tori Kelly’s Husband Posts Her Song Lyrics Following Reports of Her Hospitalization

As fans wait for an update on the condition of Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, her husband André Murillo shared one of his wife's song lyrics on his Instagram Story.

Murillo posted a black screen with Justin Bieber's gospel-inspired song "Where Do I Fit In" playing, which features Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith. The song appeared on Bieber's 2021 EP, Freedom.

Kelly's voice sings, "When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It's then you remind me you're holding me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side / And you say to me, it'll be alright."

The "missin u" singer's husband posted the lyrics just hours after news of Kelly's hospitalization broke on Monday. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter was reportedly eating dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday when "her heart started beating really fast" and she collapsed. She was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai in West Hollywood and treated for "really serious" blood clots in her legs and lungs.

No updates have since been made public.

Kelly and Murillo married in 2018. "For better or for worse, in sickness and in health," the former basketball player wrote on Instagram at the time. "To love and to cherish, till death do us part."

Prior to her reported hospitalization, the singer was gearing up to release new music this Friday. She also has a show scheduled for July 28 at the Roxy in Los Angeles, though it's unclear if either will be delayed or rescheduled.

The Messenger has reached out to Kelly's reps for comment.