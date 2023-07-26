Tori Kelly appears to be on the road to recovery.
Three days after the "Should've Been Us" singer was reportedly admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for blood clots, her husband is sharing a health update.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," André Murillo wrote on Instagram Stories Wednesday. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."
He continued, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"
According to TMZ, who cited sources close to Kelly, the singer collapsed on Sunday during a dinner with friends. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where doctors reportedly discovered clots in Kelly's legs and lungs.
After news broke, Murillo posted a black screen with Justin Bieber's gospel-inspired song "Where Do I Fit In" playing, which features Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith.
"When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It's then you remind me you're holding me tight," Kelly sings in the track. "And you love me completely, you're always by my side / And you say to me, it'll be alright."
Kelly's health scare comes as the singer prepares to release her new EP tori on Friday.
She's also scheduled to perform a show at The Roxy in Hollywood on the same day. It's unclear if the show will go on at this time.
