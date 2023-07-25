Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing in Downtown LA Restaurant: Report - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing in Downtown LA Restaurant: Report

The 'missin u' singer-songwriter is reportedly being treated for blood clots while hospitalized

Taylor Henderson
Tori KellyAmy Sussman/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly collapsed in a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night, TMZ reports.

Kelly was reportedly eating dinner with friends when "her heart started beating really fast" and she collapsed. A source told TMZ that her friends didn't want her taken to a downtown LA hospital, so instead of calling an ambulance, they drove her themselves to Cedar-Sinai in West Hollywood.

Additionally, the Sing star is reportedly being treated for "really serious" blood clots. TMZ reports doctors discovered clots in Kelly's legs and lungs, but it's not currently clear if any of the clots impacted her condition. The singer is also said to have been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

Prior to her hospitalization, Kelly was gearing up to release new music this Friday. Titled The EP, the singer had been teasing the project all summer with the first single "missin u."

The Messenger has reached out to Kelly's reps for comment.

