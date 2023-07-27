Tori Kelly is opening up to her fans and followers after being sent to the hospital.
Days after the "Should've Been Us" singer was reportedly admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for blood clots, Kelly shared a handwritten letter on Instagram Thursday explaining to her followers what she has been experiencing.
"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly wrote.
"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."
The singer also provided an update on her musical projects, writing, "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"
Kelly, who planned to release her new EP tori on Friday, concluded, "I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
On Wednesday, the singer's husband André Murillo also provided an update on Kelly's health.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," Murillo wrote on Instagram Stories. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."
He continued, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"
According to TMZ, who cited sources close to Kelly, the singer collapsed on Sunday during a dinner with friends. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where doctors reportedly discovered clots in Kelly's legs and lungs.
