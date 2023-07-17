After painting a dire picture of what could happen to the entertainment industry if the writers' and actors' strikes aren't resolved soon, Barry Diller — formerly the CEO of Paramount Pictures and current chairman of IAC and Expedia — offered a creative solution: pay cuts for Hollywood's rich and famous.

In a recent interview with Face the Nation, Diller suggested that the highest paid executives and actors take 25% pay cuts as a "good-faith measure" to try to "narrow the difference between those that get highly paid and those that don’t."

Diller proposed a deadline of Sept. 1, warning that if it goes beyond that date there will be "devastating effects."

"The conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry," he said.

Diller, however, dismissed concerns about AI, which he called "overhyped to death" as far as the impact it could potentially have on the jobs of writers and actors.

In a statement following the strike vote, AMPTP wrote that it'd offered "a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members."

However, according to SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, that particular proposal was especially grim: "This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day's pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation. So if you think that's a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again."

Black Mirror fans quickly recognized this as basically the plot of the show's most recent season opener, "Joan Is Awful," which featured titular Joan (Annie Murphy) who realizes her life is the plot for a show on Streamberry (a Netflix clone), and she has no legal recourse to stop it because she signed away the rights in her a routine agreement with the streamer. Similarly, the actress portraying her is actually an AI copy of Salma Hayek, who also has an inescapable contract clause that allows her image to be used indefinitely.