Kristen Kish may be the new host of Top Chef, but that doesn't mean she doesn't experience anxiety like the rest of us.

"I know my job is to simply be me, but I feel like I am not going to be impressive enough to hold my own space and follow in Padma [Lakshmi]'s footsteps," Kish, who won Season 10 of the long-running cooking competition series, told The New York Times in a new profile published Tuesday. "I have severe social anxiety and I'm on television, which is wild. I know I'm a walking contradiction.”

Kish told the publication that she nearly threw up because of the anxiety and pressure she was feeling ahead of filming the show's 21st season; however, former Top Chef host Lakshmi — who hosted the series for 17 years before handing off the baton to Kish — sent her a sweet note along with a bouquet of white roses and lilies ahead of her hosting debut to help ease her nerves.

"Break a leg. I'm so proud of you kiddo!" read the note.

It was announced in July that Kish would take over for Lakshmi after she revealed one month prior she was departing the series following 17 years and 20 seasons.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show. I feel it's time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," the 16-time Emmy nominee wrote in an Instagram post at the time, referencing her Hulu series and New York Times bestselling books.

Lakshmi congratulated Kish on her new gig shortly after it was announced, writing on Twitter, "I'm so proud of you @KristenLKish and am over the moon that you'll be taking over for me on @BravoTopChef!!! I'll be rooting for you and our whole crew next season. Congratulations!!!"